Buffalo Bills fans cheer during the second half of an NFL divisional round football game against the Baltimore Ravens Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, in Orchard Park, N.Y. 

FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- They may be the enemy this week, but Buffalo Bills fans also known as 'Bills Mafia' are giving back in a big way following Saturday's win.

More than 5,500 fans have donated more than 150,000 to Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson's preferred charity, the Louisville Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.

This came after Jackson left Saturdays game with a concussion.

This isn't the first time that Bills fans have rallied together for a good cause.

In 2017, "Bills Mafia' donated more than 400,000 to Andy Dalton's foundation.

Earlier this season, Bills fans also donated thousands of dollars to to a children's hospital after it was announced that Quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother had died.

