FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- They may be the enemy this week, but Buffalo Bills fans also known as 'Bills Mafia' are giving back in a big way following Saturday's win.
More than 5,500 fans have donated more than 150,000 to Baltimore Ravens Quarterback Lamar Jackson's preferred charity, the Louisville Chapter of Blessings in a Backpack.
This came after Jackson left Saturdays game with a concussion.
This isn't the first time that Bills fans have rallied together for a good cause.
In 2017, "Bills Mafia' donated more than 400,000 to Andy Dalton's foundation.
Wow, #BillsMafia and @BuffaloBills fans. Over 11,200 donations were made today in honor of @Ravens QB Lamar Jackson, totaling $290,000 to feed kids on the weekends! pic.twitter.com/tRqcNTQLXJ— Blessings in a Backpack (@BlessinBackpack) January 18, 2021
Earlier this season, Bills fans also donated thousands of dollars to to a children's hospital after it was announced that Quarterback Josh Allen's grandmother had died.
