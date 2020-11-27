KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The T-Mobile Center will host the 2020 Hall of Fame classic Saturday and Sunday in Kansas City.
The TCU Horned Frogs, Tulsa Golden Hurricanes, South Carolina Gamecocks and Liberty Flames are set to compete.
The Gamecocks will take on Liberty on Saturday at 3 p.m.
Following them at 6:30 p.m., Tulsa is facing off against the Horned Frogs.
All four teams are guaranteed two games as there will be both a consolation game and a championship game on Sunday.
The championship game is scheduled for 2:30 p.m. Sunday.
In a press release sent in March, the University of California at Berkeley was originally set to be in the Hall of Fame classic. Northwestern has also been replaced by Liberty. But, since then, the Golden Hurricanes have replaced them.
No fans will be allowed to attend because of the coronavirus pandemic.
