KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV/AP) -- The Kansas City T-Bones are closing in on a new owner.
Local businessman Mark Brandmeyer bought the team after it was officially locked out of their stadium in Kansas City, Kansas, on Monday.
The Unified Government Commission will vote Thursday on a proposed management agreement with Max Fun Entertainment, LLC, the prospective new owners of the Kansas City T-Bones, to use and manage the baseball stadium in Village West.
The agreement calls for Max Fun Entertainment to play all T-Bones home games in the stadium and manage other events on a year round basis.
Max Fun Entertainment is owned by Brandmeyer, a principal owner at Brandmeyer Enterprises and partner in Built, a prefab construction company.
Max Fun intends to improve the stadium by adding such possible attractions as a sports bar and restaurant, sand volleyball and pickleball courts and an outdoor music stage.
The Unified Government would spend $1-million in STAR Bond funds designated for and restricted to use on the stadium to make further capital improvements to the stadium.
The proposed agreement emphasizes that the stadium will continue to be programmed as a community asset which, in addition to the T-Bones baseball games will remain available for local high school games, Unified Government Parks and Recreation Department events and use by members of the general public.
The new owners will continue to pay a 50-cent per ticket tax which is used to improve Wyandotte County park facilities.
Under the five-year contract, Max Fun Entertainment will be responsible for paying day-to-day operations and maintenance, utility bills, property taxes for the adjacent parking lot and community maintenance fees owed to the Legends Shopping Center.
If the UG Commission approves the management agreement, the next step will be reviewed by league officials with the American Association of Independent Professional Baseball. League approval will be the final step in Max Fun taking over ownership and operations of the T-Bones.
This comes after the Unified Government changed the locks and padlocked the gates to the stadium because the team failed to pay hundreds of thousands of dollars in unpaid debts.
The government issued an eviction notice in August after the T-Bones accumulated more than $760,000 in back rent and utility payments. The team was given a one-month reprieve in September after making a $50,000 payment.
The T-Bones played in an independent league and have no Major League Baseball affiliation.
