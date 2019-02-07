Vermont Kansas Basketball

File - Kansas guard Lagerald Vick (24) salutes after a three-point basket during the second half of an NCAA college basketball game against Vermont in Lawrence, Kan., Monday, Nov. 12, 2018. Vick scored 32 points in the game. Kansas defeated Vermont 84-68. 

 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday evening, University of Kansas basketball coach Bill Self announced senior guard Lagerald Vick will be taking a leave of absence from the team.

The leave is effective immediately.

"Lagerald has some personal matters that require his immediate attention and he will be taking a leave of absence from our team," Self said.

"During this time, we will respect Lagerald's privacy," Self said. "There is no timetable for his return."

This is just another big hit to the Jayhawks roster which has already lost Silvio DeSousa and Udoka Azubuike for the season.

Marcus Garrett sat out Tuesday's game against K-State with an ankle injury, but Self is hopeful he can return this weekend against Oklahoma State.

Vick didn't have a great game against the Wildcats on Tuesday night, but he's been averaging a little over 14 points per game for Kansas and he's been their most experienced player.

We may learn more on Friday afternoon when Self is expected to speak with the media.

KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. 

>> Click/tap here to download our free mobile app. <<

Copyright 2019 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.

Tags

Digital Producer

Sports Anchor/Reporter

Recommended for you

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.