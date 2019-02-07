LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – On Thursday evening, University of Kansas basketball coach Bill Self announced senior guard Lagerald Vick will be taking a leave of absence from the team.
The leave is effective immediately.
"Lagerald has some personal matters that require his immediate attention and he will be taking a leave of absence from our team," Self said.
"During this time, we will respect Lagerald's privacy," Self said. "There is no timetable for his return."
This is just another big hit to the Jayhawks roster which has already lost Silvio DeSousa and Udoka Azubuike for the season.
Marcus Garrett sat out Tuesday's game against K-State with an ankle injury, but Self is hopeful he can return this weekend against Oklahoma State.
Vick didn't have a great game against the Wildcats on Tuesday night, but he's been averaging a little over 14 points per game for Kansas and he's been their most experienced player.
We may learn more on Friday afternoon when Self is expected to speak with the media.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.