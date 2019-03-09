LAWRENCE, KS (KCTV) – The University of Kansas gave Kevin Willmott his own jersey.
At the Kansas vs Baylor game Saturday, Kevin Willmott was presented with his very own KU basketball jersey.
In a very creative way, instead of having a number on the jersey, there is an Oscar.
The KU Athletics Twitter account tweeted a photo Saturday of the Oscar winner smiling next to his new jersey.
Film professor. Oscar winner. Jayhawk. #RockChalk, Kevin Willmott! pic.twitter.com/XJka8whD0N— Kansas Jayhawks (@KUAthletics) March 9, 2019
