OVERLAND PARK, KS (KCTV) – A longtime fixture in Kansas City radio is now permanently off the air after making controversial comments about Kansas City Chiefs head coach Andy Reid.
Kevin Kietzman has officially split from Union Broadcasting, according to a statement from the broadcaster.
Kietzman hosted the afternoon drive-time show “Between the Lines” for the station and was also a part-owner and served as Vice President-Sports Director.
According to the statement, the split was mutual and will allow Kietzman to pursue other opportunities.
“We would like to thank Kevin for his dedicated service over the last 22 years,” Union Broadcasting, Inc. President Chad Boeger said. “Kevin has been a valuable member of the Sports Radio 810 WHB team. We wish him all the best on his future endeavors and good luck moving forward.”
“It’s been my honor and privilege to host Between the Lines for the past 22 years and I’m proud of being a founding partner of this great local company that is so committed to our community,“ Kietzman added.
It was on his show Monday when Kietzman made the comments in question about Reid while talking about the future of Chiefs receiver Tyreek Hill.
While talking about the Pro Boweler’s future in KC and the possibility of the team “fixing” his off-field behavior, Kietzman said Reid “does not have a great record of fixing players” and that “discipline was not his thing.”
He then went on to discuss Reid’s family, saying “it did not work out to well in his family life, and that needs to be added to this” and “he has had a lot of things go bad on him, family and players.”
A number of listeners and others after the show took the comments to refer to the incidents surrounding the drug overdose death of Reid ‘s son in 2012.
The station pulled Kietzman off the air Tuesday. There was not word on a permanent replacement but guests hosts have been on-air through this week.
