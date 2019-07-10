FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- The future for Chiefs wide receiver Tyreek Hill remains unknown tonight.
In recent days, an audio recording first obtained by KCTV5 News between Hill and his then fiancé Crystal Espinal has been released in its entirety by another media outlet.
The recording was of a conversation between the pair as they talked about their relationship with their 3-year-old son.
Hill and Espinal were under investigation in Overland Park for child abuse. The police and prosecutor are no longer investigating.
Hill is waiting to see how the NFL will act on his status with the Chiefs.
KCTV5 has never aired the recording in its entirety, and we’ve received inquiries as to why.
KCTV5 news director Casey Clark will appear live on the Locker Room Show at 7 p.m. Wednesday on our sister station KSMO-TV to discuss our editorial process regarding the coverage of Hill.
The segment will also stream live on the KCTV5 News Facebook page.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.