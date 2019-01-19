KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Songwriter and Kansas City native Tech N9ne released a new song titled “Red Kingdom” ahead of Sunday’s AFC Championship Game.
The artist announced his new release via Twitter on Friday night.
Tech made it clear in his tweet that the new single was a nod to the Chiefs, “From ME & STRANGE MUSIC, to THE KANSAS CITY CHIEFS! WE ARE SO VERY PROUD OF ALL OF YOU!”
From ME & STRANGE MUSIC, to THE KANSAS CITY @Chiefs! 🏈#REDKINGDOM We are SO VERY PROUD OF ALL OF YOU! ENJOY THIS!— Tech N9ne (@TechN9ne) January 19, 2019
📲YT: https://t.co/gmTeTmRFpw
📲Soundcloud: https://t.co/EKrrbGebKM
📲Audiomack: https://t.co/0zQecv1Sas pic.twitter.com/mT2twbx6dE
“Red Kingdom” is not Tech’s first release for the Chiefs. He released “Wheels Like Hill,” a song about Chiefs wideout Tyreek Hill, in 2017.
Kickoff for Sunday’s AFC Championship Game is scheduled for 5:40 p.m. CT on KCTV5.
