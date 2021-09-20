KANSAS CITY, KS (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Monarchs could win the American Association Championship Series tonight with a win over the Fargo Redhawks.
For the baseball fans and historians who have been following the team since it started playing under its new name, an homage to Kansas City's storied Negro League team, it's good to see the team's success in its first year.
Kiona Sinks, the community engagement manager for the Negro Leagues Baseball Museum, said the club's winning season and good attendance were indicators of a growing interest in local baseball history.
"When you ultimately think about what life was like for Black Kansas Citians when segregation was prevalent," Sinks said. "The Negro Leagues represented something that brought people together."
The Monarchs have looked unstoppable at times in 2021, setting several league records for hitting and notching a 69-31 record heading into the championships.
Mark McKee, the CEO of the team, said the club also sent 24 players to the MLB system over the summer.
"There's a certain responsibility to carrying this banner. I think it would mean everything to the team and the community to pull off a championship this year," he said.
Barring a rain delay, the Monarchs are scheduled to begin play at 7pm.
