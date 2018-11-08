KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kareem Hunt was awarded the FedEx Ground NFL Player of the Week.
Hunt has been awarded for his standout performance last Sunday against the Cleveland Browns. Hunt rushed for 91 yards on 17 attempts and had two touchdowns.
With his winning of the award, $2,000 will be given to the United States Organization in Hunt’s name. This is a nonprofit organization that provides live entertainment including comedians and musicians. The organization also provides programs to members of the United States Armed Forces and their families.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.