FILE - In this July 25, 2019, file photo, Cleveland Browns running back Kareem Hunt, left, talks with running back Nick Chubb during practice at the NFL football team's training camp facility, in Berea, Ohio. Hunt’s self-inflicted punishment is over. The Browns running back, who quickly went from being one of the NFL’s rising stars to a violent offender, has returned from his eight-game NFL suspension and will play this week against the Buffalo Bills.