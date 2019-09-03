KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) –The Royals foul ball netting project will now be extended until 2020.
According to a tweet posted by Jeffrey Flanagan, a Royals MLB writer, the netting will require more engineering and will happen by the home opener in 2020.
Also, the Royals had hoped they could find a feasible design to be able to extend their foul netting to the foul poles by the end of the season. Turns out it will require some extensive engineering and I'm told it won't happen that soon. It will happen by the home opener in 2020.— Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) September 3, 2019
The Royals Vice President of Community Affairs and Publicity, Toby Cook, confirmed to KCTV5 News the foul ball netting will not be extended this season. It will now be an off-season project.
