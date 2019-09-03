Nathan 10pm PKG Royals Netting_frame_2768.png

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) –The Royals foul ball netting project will now be extended until 2020.

According to a tweet posted by Jeffrey Flanagan, a Royals MLB writer, the netting will require more engineering and will happen by the home opener in 2020.

The Royals Vice President of Community Affairs and Publicity, Toby Cook, confirmed to KCTV5 News the foul ball netting will not be extended this season. It will now be an off-season project.

