KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Kansas City Royals infielder/outfielder Whit Merrifield has been selected to his first All-Star Game.
The MLB made the announcement on Sunday on ESPN’s “Google MLB All-Star Selection Show.”
Merrifield will represent the Royals at the 90th Midsummer Classic, which is set for Tuesday, July 9 at Progressive Field in Cleveland, Ohio.
Merrifield, 30, has 106 hits – including two in today’s win – two behind D.J. LeMahieu for the Major League lead.
After leading the Majors with 192 hits last season, Merrifield is looking to become the first player to lead the Majors in hits in consecutive seasons since Ichiro Suzuki did it from 2006-10.
Merrifield is batting .301 with 40 extra-base hits, 42 RBI and 11 stolen bases in 84 games (83 starts), and has made starts in right field (36), second base (32), center field (7), first base (4), designated hitter (3) and left field (1). He’s one of six players this season who has started at every outfield position and at least two infield positions.
Merrifield has recorded at least one hit in 68 of 84 games (81%) and entered today with the American League lead in total bases (173).
Merrifield is the 16th different Royals player to be selected to the All-Star Game since 2007, Dayton Moore’s first full season as Senior Vice President of Baseball Operations/General Manager. Of those 16 unique All-Star selections, 10 were originally drafted or signed by Kansas City. In total, the Royals have had 28 All-Stars in Moore’s 13 full seasons in Kansas City.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.