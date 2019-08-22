KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Royals have announced tickets are on sale for the 2020 Royals FanFest.
The event will take place Friday, January 24 and Saturday, January 25 at the Kansas City Convention Center’s Bartle Hall.
The event will have plenty of new and returning activities for kids, as well as autograph sessions featuring current and former Royals and interviews on the main stage and more.
Tickets for kids will also only be $5 per day in 2020.
ARAMARK and Royals Authentics will be on site selling the latest merchandise and unique Royals memorabilia, and special activities will be planned throughout the event at the Royals Diamond.
The 2020 Royals FanFest will mark the seventh year that the Royals are hosting the event at the Kansas City Convention Center.
Royals 2020 season ticket members will receive exclusive access on both days of the event before FanFest opens to the general public.
Season ticket members will receive an email with a special link to purchase tickets, including the exclusive access sessions.
