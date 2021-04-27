KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Tuesday, the Kansas City Royals said that single-game tickets for their May home games will go on sale Wednesday at 10 a.m.
The Royals note that they are expanding their stadium capacity for these game. There will be 3-foot, socially distanced, pod-style seating that will accommodate 17,400 fans per game in May.
The Royals say that future single-game ticket availability will be determined on a month-by-month basis until Kauffman can operate at full capacity. Until that time, capacity limits will be reviewed each month and based on Kansas City's health and safety protocols.
On top of the seating arrangements put in place, the following policies and protocols will be in place:
- Face coverings will be required at all times (unless eating or drinking).
- Tickets and parking are only accessible on mobile devices via the MLB Ballpark app.
- All tickets and parking must be purchased in advance.
The Royals say, "The best way to ensure the best seats at the lowest prices for May and future games is securing a Season Ticket Membership. Please visit www.royals.com/seasontickets."
For more information about Kauffman's safety updates for 2021, click here.
