KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- You can find a million and one things scavenging the posts on Facebook Marketplace.
Everything from antiques, cameras, furniture, cars and even a Patrick Mahomes jersey.
But, every now and then you come across an item you just have to inquire about, like a bear suit.
For that matter, it’s a Kansas City Royals World Series-worn faux mammal skin for a cool $1 billion.
Brian Hadfield is a hardcore Royals fan.
He says once the Royals clinched the American League Central in 2015, he clinched his paws on a bear suit from his friend.
“I originally bought the suit from my friend Carl for $345. My paycheck that week was only $350,” Hadfield said. “Carl wouldn’t let me buy on installments.”
But, the investment would prove to payoff as the Royals went on to win the World Series. Hadfield feels he owes it all to wearing the bear suit he wore the whole way.
Hadfield’s suit became a big deal.
“Everyone loves the bear suit,” Hadfield said. “It made an appearance at our wedding, and it’s been on national TV several times, has been in Sports Illustrated and has been used to scare ... my nieces and nephews more than a couple times.”
On Tuesday, the world changed for Hadfield and Royals fans when reports came out that owner David Glass was looking to sell the team.
Hadfield was at a crossroads.
“After days of reflection, talking with several local taxidermist, consulting with the Baseball Hall of Fame and channeling my inner gnar by watching footage of Danny Duffy striking out 16 Tampa Bay Rays, I decided the timing was right to sell,” said Hadfield. “It’s time for someone else to get in on the fun and for me to become the majority owner of the Royals.”
Hadfield says the Royals are a sound investment, and the fans are some of the best in sports -- despite having a sub-par couple of seasons -- and are still out there paying for parking and $8 hot dogs.
Hadfield already knows the first thing he would do as owner if his suit finds the perfect billionaire.
“Sign a longer-term deal to keep the Royals at The K and shut down all this nonsense about a downtown ballpark,” Hadfield said. “The Royals have the best stadium in baseball. It has withstood the test of time, and since its remodel, has more than held its own against the new stadiums.”
But what makes the suit worth $1 billion?
First and foremost, Hadfield says, the bear suit is a priceless family heirloom.
"I had planned to pass on to future generations, so I’m not sure you can really put a price tag on something like that,” he said. “It’s magical. It has the ability to cure a 30-year curse and really there are no limits to what you can achieve while wearing this suit."
Since he clearly has an understanding for the current market value of Royals merchandise, would a 50th anniversary Ned Yost-signed, game-worn Royals jersey make you Hadfield's co-owner?
“While Ned is straight grizzly,” he said. “I’d maybe set your expectations a little lower.”
