KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Ten seconds. That’s how long it took Royals infielder Adalberto Mondesi to run the 270 feet from home plate to third base in the team’s Opening Day matchup on Thursday.
He would record another in the bottom of the seventh inning, giving him two in the first game of the season. That’s more than five teams — the Orioles, Indians, Brewers, Marlins and Cardinals — recorded during the entire month of April last season.
Mondesi has baseball’s most elusive yet captivating feature — speed. And he’s not alone.
Kansas City is the MLB’s fastest team entering the 2019 season, with an average speed of 27.5 feet per second on any hit the MLB determines to be a “run of two or more bases or non-homer” or a “weakly-hit ball.”
But why is that how the MLB calculates speed? What does it mean for the upcoming season?
Well...it’s complicated.
For a game rich with statistical analysis and a number-based recording system, baseball has been historically bad at recording the speed of its players. For 128 years of its existence, the sport relied solely on the stolen bases section of the boxscore (first introduced in 1887) to determine how fast any given player was.
Aside from it not being a literal measure of the trait, stolen bases are an inconsistent way to determine how quickly someone can move. Sure, faster players are more likely to record stolen bases, but it would be hard to argue that there’s a direct correlation there.
Consider Edgar Martinez, a designated hitter who was widely regarded as the slowest batter in the league throughout the ‘90s. Martinez racked up 14 steals in 1992 at the age of 29, beating his previous career high of two. If there’s a direct correlation to speed, that would mean he was faster than almost half of the league.
Instead, it was the combination of a great on-base percentage and situational playmaking that got Martinez those bases. No catcher is throwing to second base with two outs and a runner on third, so why not run?
This doesn’t account for other variables that can lead to misleading numbers in the “SB” column of the boxscore — Defensive ability of an opposing catcher, errant throws, missed playing time, etc.
This means that Whit Merrifield and Billy Hamilton combining for 79 stolen bases during the 2018 season is not the reason the Royals will wear the crown for fastest team.
Instead it’s the result of Statcast, a digital tracking system that tracks, among other things, players’ speed on the basepaths. The system was introduced to all 30 ballparks prior to the 2015 season, and monitors a runner’s speed on two types of plays in which it benefits the batter to run at full speed:
Runs of two bases or more on non-homers, excluding being a runner on second base when an extra base hit happens
Home to first on “topped” or “weakly hit” balls.
These speeds are recorded in feet per second and averaged out to give each player an official “sprint speed.” Per Baseball Savant, the league average is 27 feet per second, with any speed at or above 30 feet per second being tagged as “elite.”
The 2019 Royals stack up pretty favorably to those benchmarks:
Speed of Royals' active roster
|Name
|Speed (ft / sec)
|Age (years)
|Terrance Gore
|30.4
|27
|Billy Hamilton
|30.1
|28
|Adalberto Mondesi
|29.9
|23
|Whit Merrifield
|29
|30
|Hunter Dozier
|28.6
|27
|Chris Owings
|28.3
|27
|Jorge Soler
|28.2
|27
|MLB AVERAGE
|27
|—
|Ryan OHearn
|26.9
|25
|Alex Gordon
|25.5
|35
|Lucas Duda
|24.9
|33
|Cam Gallagher
|24.3
|26
|Martin Maldonado
|24
|32
*Frank Schwindel does not have the minimum number of appearances to qualify
Over half of the Royals’ batters on the active roster are above the league average, and three — Gore, Hamilton and Mondesi — are ranked among the league’s 11 fastest players. No other team has more than one player ranked that high on the list.
This could inject some excitement into the Royals’ 2019 season. Players who recorded an “elite” speed in 2018 averaged a WAR of 0.96, almost an entire point higher than the MLB average of -0.1.
Despite these numbers typically leading to a higher WAR on an individual level, speed usually spells trouble for teams.
In each season since 2016 the league’s fastest teams have finished well below .500, with an average record of 69-93 (.423). Expand that to the league’s top three fastest teams from each year and the results aren’t much better, as those nine teams held an average record of 73-89 (.450).
The teams aren’t really struggling because they have so much speed, but because that speed typically correlates with youth and rebuilding.
Kansas City is certainly no exception to this rule, coming off of a 104-loss season and boasting the league’s 12th-youngest roster. The latter is a bit deceiving, as the team has offered several short-term contracts to aging veterans in order to fill out its roster.
If you’re a Royals fan, all of this information is a bit of a mixed bag. No amount of speed can replace the presence of Salvador Perez and it’s unlikely that it will make a huge difference in keeping the team out of the basement of the AL Central.
On the bright side, the team’s lineup now has a list of subtle playmakers who will provide some of the season’s most unbelievably electrifying plays both on and off the basepaths. Those alone will be worth the price of admission.
