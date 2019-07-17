KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – One of the few remaining faces of the Kansas City Royals World Series runs is headed to an old-school team rival.

Outfielder Terrance Gore, who the Royals designated for assignment late last week, has been acquired by the New York Yankees organization.

He was not put on the club’s 40-man big league roster but will instead report to Triple-A Scranton/Wilkes-Barre for assignment.

Gore, who was originally drafted by KC in 2011, was hitting .275 in 58 trips to the plate this season, by far the most appearances in the batters box ever for the six-season MLB veteran.

This is not Gore’s first departure from the Royals organization. He was traded in 2018 to the Chicago Cubs for cash before being resigned in the off-season by KC.