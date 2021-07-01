KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new list is out on the best uniforms in baseball from Play USA.
The Kansas City Royals' uniform ranked in the middle of the pack at 17.
Play USA surveyed 2,000 MLB fans across the country and asked them to rank every MLB home uniform.
• The Royals home uniform ranks as the 17th most popular in baseball.
• The Royals home uniform ranks lower than division rivals the White Sox (4th), Indians (11th) and Tigers (14th), but higher than the Twins (30th).
• The Royals team colors rank as the 25th most popular in baseball.
• The Royals logo ranks as the 27th most popular in baseball.
The top five is made up of the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.
The teams at the bottom of the list are the
Seattle mariners and Minnesota Twins.
Take a look at the full
rankings here.
KCTV5.com is now with you on the go! Get the latest news updates and video, StormTrack5 weather forecast, weather radar, special investigative reports, sports headlines and much more from KCTV5 News. >> Click/tap here to download our free . << mobile app Copyright 2021 KCTV (Meredith Corp.) All rights reserved.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.