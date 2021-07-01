APTOPIX Rays Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez celebrates after hitting a single to drive in the winning run during the ninth inning of the team's baseball game against the Tampa Bay Rays on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, in Kansas City, Mo. The Royals won 9-8.

 (AP Photo/Charlie Riedel)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- A new list is out on the best uniforms in baseball from Play USA.

The Kansas City Royals' uniform ranked in the middle of the pack at 17.

The top five is made up of the Chicago Cubs, New York Yankees, Boston Red Sox, Chicago White Sox and St. Louis Cardinals.

The teams at the bottom of the list are the Seattle mariners and Minnesota Twins.

MLB uniforms

Take a look at the full rankings here.

