KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Believe it or not, 30 percent of the Royals regular season is now complete. So let’s breakdown all the good and all the bad, with how it relates to Kansas City’s chances for the rest of 2020.
Starting with the positives, we’ve seen a dominating 4-game win streak with the boys in blue leading for 31 of the last 36 innings.
It’s also impressive how well the team has responded to adversity. Not just by rattling this win streak off after a six game losing streak, but every the opponent has scored the last four games, Kansas City’s responded with runs in the next inning every single time.
The wins haven’t come against bad teams either. All 17 Royals games have come against teams with winning records, with their seven victories over winning teams most in the majors.
The biggest question mark coming into 2020 was how the pitching staff would fare. So far, they’ve actually exceeded expectations.
A lights out bullpen is a big reason why, showing shades of those world series teams, with perhaps even more depth. Five arms have proved capable of locking down the late innings: Scott Barlow, Trevor Rosenthal, Kyle Zimmer, Greg Holland and Josh Staumont.
Those five have thrown a combined 41 innings, with a staggering 54 strikeouts, giving up just seven runs total. As a whole the ‘pen has shown off its clutch gene with an ERA less than 2.00 in one run games. Last year’s ERA in close games? 6.64.
The bullpen’s dominance has made life easier on Royals starters who haven’t gone deep into games, but the main rotation has more than held its own. After missing time due to COVID-19, Brad Keller tossed a scoreless debut and Jakob Junis has given up just two runs in each of his starts.
The young kids haven’t looked anything but young in their big league debuts. Brady Singer is remarkably consistent, going exactly five innings with five or fewer hits in all four of his starts. Singer’s averaging six strikeouts a game and the Royals are 3-1 when he takes the hill.
We thought we’d see Singer this year, but the emergence of Kris Bubic is a pleasant surprise. The rookie’s allowed just two runs in each of his starts, even throwing six innings his last time out, only the second Royal to go that deep this year.
These five starters and five relievers account for 55 percent of KC’s runs allowed. That’s significant because it shows how 45 percent of the runs the Royals have given up this year, have come off secondary pitchers who likely won’t play a huge role in Kanas City’s future.
Now to the Royals bats, where in an interesting turn of events, these guys got some power.
Among the American League ranks, Kansas City’s hit the fourth most home runs, have three players in the top eight for most HR’s, and KC’s 21 long balls in 17 games is the third most in franchise history.
It starts with Jorge Soler, who’s five bombs rank third most and now has 17 in his last 44 games.
He’s followed by Whit Merrifield who hasn’t looked like your grandpa’s leadoff hitter, smacking 4 homers and driving in 11 runs, while also leading the team with 15 runs scored.
We expected that out of Whit, but the fact that Maikel Franco has been just as good is a much needed surprise. He too has four homers and 11 RBI, and even leads the league in doubles and extra base hits, while ranking in the top 10 for RBI and HR.
That’s where the power comes from, but Salvador Perez has been the best pure hitter. We knew his return would be a boost to the clubhouse, but he’s been just as valuable at the dish. Hitting nearly .400 over the last 11 games, Salvy has more hard hit balls than any player in baseball, has the fourth most hits in the A.L. with 22, and has suited up for every single game so far.
Adalberto Mondesi got off to a dreadful start, but has since picked it up of late, hitting .326 over his last 12 games, with five doubles.
If we stopped right there, it’s sound like the Royals have the best record in the league. But the negatives do exist, as exposed in a dismal 3-10 start.
If you’re looking for an over-arching reason, it’s clear that this group is still learning how to win.
Think back to the 2012 team that had Hosmer, Moustakas and Cain, yet still lost 90 games. The players weren’t bad, they just didn’t know how to win, yet.
It takes time to establish a winning culture, and while the players in today’s clubhouse have plenty of experience, there’s not a whole a lot of winning on their resume, yet. That shows through when you struggle in close games.
Of Kansas City’s 10 losses, six have come by two runs of fewer, where the Royals had plenty of chances to win, but didn’t. Finding ways to grind out those close games and still win when you don’t have your best stuff is the difference between good and bad teams.
In order to have more success late, the bats have to show more consistency. In those losses, there’s way too many strikeouts and runners left on base. Alex Gordon has to be better at the plate, and as we saw without Keller and Junis, there’s very little pitching depth. The Royals can’t afford anymore injuries or positive tests, which may be wishful thinking. Then while the bullpen’s been masterful so far, eventually the starters will have to go deeper in games, or else those arms will wear out.
If the Royals continue to show improvement, making one of eight playoff spots is absolutely realistic. But in a 60-game season, the margin for error is so slim, especially once you’ve dug a 3-10 hole to begin with.
No matter if you’re smelling roses or already looking ahead at next year’s draft, the bottom line is the Royals are just 1.5 games out of a playoff spot with a month and a half to go.
Yes the circumstances are strange and perhaps it is false hope. But regardless of how 2020 unfolds, the state of the Royals is brighter than its been the last two years. Then with an abundance of young talent flashing potential, it’s clear Kansas City’s window to compete is just beginning.
