FAIRWAY, KS (KCTV) -- On Friday, Salvador Perez posted on Instagram about the birth of his daughter.
He said, "Gracias mi Dios los amo con mi vida mi #Paulina Dios te me cuide siempre🙏🏽 💋😘❤️😍#papaenamoradodesuhija😍"
The Royals shared video of the gender reveal back in June.
This is his third child, but his first daughter.
