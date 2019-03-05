KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The face of the Kansas City Royals is likely going to be out for the 2019 campaign.
Reports broke Tuesday evening, with MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan saying that catcher Salvador Perez is set to undergo “Tommy John” elbow surgery as early as Wednesday after a second opinion confirmed an original diagnosis of a damaged ulnar collateral ligament.
Salvador Perez's second opinion from Dr. ElAttrache confirmed original diagnosis. Perez will have Tommy John surgery tomorrow.— Jeffrey Flanagan (@FlannyMLB) March 6, 2019
The Royals confirmed the news shortly before 8 p.m.
After receiving a second opinion, @SalvadorPerez15 will undergo a procedure to repair the tear in his ulnar collateral ligament. #Royals— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) March 6, 2019
The news was something Perez had already told reporters he was preparing to get.
"I have to prepare for that. That's going to be the worst thing," he said. "We're going to Los Angeles for a second opinion and we'll see."
The six-time All-Star met with the Dodgers team doctor Tuesday.
Tommy John surgery is the more common name of ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, a procedure where the UCL in the elbow is replaced with a tendon from elsewhere in the body.
The Royals currently have two other catchers listed on their active roster depth chart, Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria.
Kansas City faces the Diamondbacks in a spring training game Tuesday night.
This is a developing story. Please stay with KCTV5 News and KCTV5.com for updates.
