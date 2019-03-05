Royals Tigers Baseball

Kansas City Royals' Salvador Perez prepares to bat during the first inning of a baseball game against the Detroit Tigers, Friday, Sept. 21, 2018, in Detroit. (AP Photo/Carlos Osorio)

 Carlos Osorio

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The face of the Kansas City Royals is likely going to be out for the 2019 campaign.

Reports broke Tuesday evening, with MLB.com’s Jeffrey Flanagan saying that catcher Salvador Perez is set to undergo “Tommy John” elbow surgery as early as Wednesday after a second opinion confirmed an original diagnosis of a damaged ulnar collateral ligament.

The Royals confirmed the news shortly before 8 p.m.

The news was something Perez had already told reporters he was preparing to get.

"I have to prepare for that. That's going to be the worst thing," he said. "We're going to Los Angeles for a second opinion and we'll see."

The six-time All-Star met with the Dodgers team doctor Tuesday.

Tommy John surgery is the more common name of ulnar collateral ligament reconstruction, a procedure where the UCL in the elbow is replaced with a tendon from elsewhere in the body.

The Royals currently have two other catchers listed on their active roster depth chart, Cam Gallagher and Meibrys Viloria.

Kansas City faces the Diamondbacks in a spring training game Tuesday night.

This is a developing story.

