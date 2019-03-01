KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Royals said on Friday that Salvador Perez injured his right elbow during a workout on Wednesday in Surprise, Arizona.
He underwent an MRI on Thursday that showed that there was damage to the ulnar collateral ligament.
The catcher will go to Los Angeles early next week to get a second opinion from Dr. Neal ElAttrache, according to the Royals.
Because of this injury, he has been sidelined.
Perez is 28 years old and has played in one Cactus League game this spring.
