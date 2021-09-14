KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Today, the MLB announced that Salvador Perez is the Royals' nominee for the Roberto Clemente Award, which is baseball’s most prestigious individual honor for Major Leaguers.
A release from the Royals states: "The Roberto Clemente Award is the annual recognition by a Major League player who best represents the game of baseball through extraordinary character, community involvement, philanthropy, and positive contributions both on and off the field."
Each MLB team nominates one player for the award.
“It’s a great honor to be nominated for the Roberto Clemente Award,” Perez said. “I always knew his name as one of the greatest players ever but have learned so much more about his work off the field and all the lives he touched. He’s someone that every player should want to be like.”
The release continues, saying the following about Perez:
Perez has been prominently involved with Teach for America over the last several years, volunteering to participate as a “Shark” at the group’s Shark Tank: Teacher Edition in Kansas City in 2016. Since then, he’s hosted teachers at Kauffman Stadium during Royals games as well as made monetary donations to Teach for America through Royals Charities. He also donated 400 sets of toy bats and balls for Teach for America’s Back to School Bash, which is attended by youth from all over the city to gather necessary supplies for the upcoming school year.
While education is of utmost importance to Perez, it’s just part of his community involvement as he coached a clinic for kids through the Carlos Fortuna Organization in Bogota, Colombia; filmed surprise messages for Royals fans during lockdown; supported essential workers at local grocery stores during the pandemic; continued his work as a member of “Sarah’s Soldiers” by supporting local police officer, Sarah Olsen, through her battle with ALS; and once again partnered with Braden’s Hope for Childhood Cancer and created memories for local pediatric cancer patients.
