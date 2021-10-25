KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez has been named a finalist for the 2021 Louisville Silver Slugger Award.
Perez is one of three finalists among American League catchers, joining Tampa Bay’s Mike Zunino and New York’s Gary Sánchez.
Finalists are based on votes cast by managers and coaches in each league, to determine the best offensive producers at each position.
The Louisville Silver Slugger Award winners will be announced on MLB Network during a one-hour telecast beginning at 5 p.m. on Thursday, Nov. 11.
Should Perez win the award (which was established in 1980), it would be his fourth career honor following 2016, 2018 and 2020.
That would would pass George Brett for the most in franchise history. He would become the 10th player to win at least four Louisville Silver Slugger Awards as a catcher. He would also be the first American League catcher to earn the honor in consecutive seasons since Joe Mauer won it in three straight years from 2008-10.
