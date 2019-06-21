KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Royals fans haven't seen much of Salvador Perez since the catcher is spending the season recovering from an elbow injury.
Despite that, Salvy shared a video on Instragram of a gender reveal party at his home.
He is clearly excited to be having a little girl.
Perez currently has two sons.
The six-time All-Star is currently out for the season after undergoing "Tommy John" surgery in March to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow.
