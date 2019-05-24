KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Due to heavy rains expected in the Kansas City area this evening, the Kansas City Royals vs. New York Yankees game scheduled for tonight has been postponed.
The clubs will make up the postponed game on Saturday at 7:15 p.m. as part of a day/night split doubleheader.
Fans holding tickets to tonight’s game should use those same tickets for admittance to tomorrow’s 7:15 p.m. make-up game.
Saturday’s originally scheduled game will begin at 1:15 p.m. Gates will open at 11:30 a.m. for the 1:15 game, and at 5:30 p.m. for the 7:15 contest.
The Baseball Cap giveaway, Buck Night and Summer Fireworks promotions are now scheduled for the 7:15 game tomorrow.
For the Royals’ full ticket exchange/weather postponement policy, please visit Royals.com/weather.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.