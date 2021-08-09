KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Fans, regardless of vaccination status, that are headed to a Royals game will now be required to wear a mask at all indoor locations.
"Due to local city ordinance masks are currently required regardless of vaccination status, for all fans in elevators, Crown Club, Hall of Fame, Retail areas, and any other indoor areas unless actively eating or drinking," the team said on their website.
Signs will be posted at entrances to indoor spaces indicating the mask requirement.
All staff who are not vaccinated will continue to wear masks inside the stadium.
