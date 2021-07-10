KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Filling in as a replacement, Royals' star hitter Whit Merrifield was selected on Saturday to his second Major League Baseball All Star Game.
Houston Astros infielders Jose Altuve and Carlos Correa are both skipping the Midsummer Classic, and a ballot voted on by Major League players chose Merrifield and White Sox shortstop Tim Anderson as their replacements.
Merrifield joins slugger Salvador Perez as Royals on the American League All Star Team.
Merrifield ranks in the top 11 in the American League in hits, multi-hit games and doubles. He led baseball with hits in the month of June.
The 91st Major League All Star Game is set for July 13 at Coors Field in Denver.
