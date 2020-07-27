KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Positives- First and foremost, Brady Singer looks legit.
The 23-year-old top prospect, was not afraid of the bright lights, pitching five impressive innings in his major league debut on Saturday. Singer gave up just two runs on three hits, totaling seven strikeouts. That’s just one shy of tying the Royals franchise record for most in a big-league debut.
Danny Duffy also looked sharp allowing three hits, albeit in four innings. Then a number of key bullpen arms showed off their lights out stuff as well.
Trevor Rosenthal, Josh Staumont and Kyle Zimmer tossed scoreless debuts. Then Ian Kennedy, Tyler Zuber and Greg Holland all pitched two scoreless innings each. Holland especially looking like his former All-Star self, striking out the side Saturday to earn his 146th save in a Royals uniform.
At the dish, Whit Merrifield and Salvador Perez open up the year with a three-game hitting streak. Salvy looked fully healthy with a home run and two RBI’s, while Jorge Soler displayed that solar power with his first long ball of the year.
Negatives- But as a whole, the bats are the big negative of the weekend. Kansas City scored only four runs in three games. The team’s 15 hits overall are three less than how many times they struck out in game one alone. The swing and a miss were a glaring issue with 40 strikeouts total, that’s the third most in a three game series in Royals history. Whether it’s a sign of future trouble or correlates to just really good pitching remains to be seen.
But one thing for sure is that KC will need more out of their lineup five through nine. Those spots in the order went a combined six for 51 this weekend. A Hunter Dozier return would help, but Alex Gordon, Nicky Lopez, Bubba Starling and Ryan McBroom each had just one hit for the entire series.
Next up the Royals visit Detroit for a four-game series against the Tigers, before returning to the K on Friday for the home opener against the White Sox. Pitcher Brad Keller is lobbying to make his debut, but as of now it’s Duffy, Singer and Mike Montgomery all set to start.
