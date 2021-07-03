KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Short-term major leaguer Kelvin Gutierrez has been traded from the Royals to the Orioles in exchange for cash considerations, the Royals announced Saturday morning.
The club had hoped Gutierrez, 26, would show some promise once called up. He made his Major League debut with the Royals in 2019, playing in 20 games and recording 11 RBIs.
Injuries sidelined Gutierrez for nearly all of the 2020 season, and he was hitting .215 in 38 games with the team this year---including four doubles, two triples, a home run and eight RBIs.
He was dropped back down to the minors on June 28.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.