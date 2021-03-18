SURPRISE, AZ (KCTV) – Today, the Kansas City Royals announced they will use Arvest Ballpark (home of their Double-A affiliate the Northwest Arkansas Naturals) as their alternate training site during the month of April.
"Per Major League protocols, anywhere from 20 to 28 players who did not make the 26-man Major League roster out of spring training will travel to Springdale, Arkansas to continue preparation for the minor league season that will begin in May," a release from the Royals said.
“We are so fortunate to have a first-class facility such as Arvest Ballpark with the proximity to Kansas City to keep these players sharp after such a terrific start to the year during workouts and games in Surprise,” said JJ Picollo, Royals Vice President and Assistant General Manager/Player Development. “We can’t thank Justin Cole (Northwest Arkansas General Manager) and his staff enough for allowing us to continue our work in their facility as we prepare for the 2021 Minor League season.”
