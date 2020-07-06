KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The sprint is about to start for Major League Baseball, and the Kansas City Royals will begin their pandemic-shortened season on the road.

The shortened, 60-game season will see KC take on a limited field of the rest of the AL Central, along with the NL Central, in an effort by league officials to reduce travel for the teams.

The team posted a video to social media showing that the club will start with road trips to Cleveland and Detroit before hosting the White Sox for the home opener on July 31.

The club will then play an away and home series against the Cubs, following by a stretch hosting the Twins, heading to Cincinnati and Minnesota, then coming back home to play the Reds and Twins again.

KC will have Round 1 of the annual I-70 Showdown in St. Louis August 24-26, then take on the White Sox and Cleveland to end the month and kick off September.

Pittsburgh comes to town mid-month, then trips north to Detroit and Milwaukee. The Redbirds come west to KC on September 21 for Round 2, and the Royals wrap it up against Detroit.

While cut-outs of some season-ticket holders will be in the stands at Kauffman Stadium, there is no word yet if fans will be able to head to the ballpark as continued concerns over the COVID-19 pandemic continue to shake up all of sports.