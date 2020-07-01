KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – While Royals fans may not be heading to the K anytime soon, some of them may be represented in the stands in plastic form when KC takes the field later this month.

The club announced Wednesday that season ticket holders will be offered a chance to participate in a new “Fanbassador” program that will put a hard plastic cutoff with the fan’s likeness in the on it in the stands at Kauffman Stadium.

There will be 500 cutouts initially, each costing $40. Part of the proceeds from the program will go to the Royals Respond Fund, an initiative from Royals Charities designed to help local nonprofits tacking issues of food insecurity during the coronavirus pandemic.

The cutouts will stay in place through the shortened 2020 season, and the club noted that the cutouts will be highlighted at different times during the televised games.

Kansas City resumed Spring Training Wednesday and will begin play in the 60-game season on July 23 or 24.