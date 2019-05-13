KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Royals are making a call to Omaha to bring up one of their top young prospects.
The club announced Monday afternoon that infielder Nicky Lopez would be joining the active major league roster Tuesday when they face the Texas Rangers.
Lopez is hitting .353 so far this season for the Storm Chasers, with three home runs and nine stolen bases in 116 at bats. He led the Royals minor league system in 2018 in both hits and walks, picking up the George Brett Hitter of the Year Award.
He has spent time at shortstop and second base for Omaha, and even played at third and some outfield in college at Creighton.
The Royals said in a release on the move that they would be optioning pitcher Jake Newberry to Omaha.
