KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Royals picked a high schooler in Monday’s MLB draft who some say may be one of the best shortstop picks in league history with comparisons to Alex Rodriguez or Derek Jeter.
Bobby Witt Jr. was the second overall pick in the draft, the third time the Royals have chosen from the spot following Alex Gordon in 2005 and Mike Moustakas in 2007.
The 19-year-old Texas native is the son of 16-year MLB veteran pitcher Bobby Witt, who was drafted one spot lower than his son - 3rd overall by the Texas Ranger in the 1985 draft.
"Now I've got him beat," Witt Jr. said.
The duo now are the highest-drafted father-son pairing, topping Tom Grieve (No. 6, 1966) and Ben Grieve (No. 2, 1994). They are the seventh father-son combination of first-rounders, and first since Delino DeShields (1987) and Delino DeShields Jr. (2010).
Witt Jr. had a monster senior season for the Colleyville Heritage High School, hitting .500 with 37 extra-base hits, 15 home runs and 44 RBIs. He was also named the Gatorade National High School Baseball Player of the year.
The 2nd overall pick is enticing, but the soon-to-be 19-year-old has committed to play college baseball at the University of Oklahoma.
The Royals have dipped down to the high school ranks a number of times before, with Witt Jr. being the club’s sixth high school first round pick since 2007 when General Manager Dayton Moore took over.
Two of those picks are household names to Royals fans – Moustakas and Eric Hosmer in 2008. The other picks – Bubba Starling in 2011, Ashe Russell in 2015 and Nick Pratto in 2017.
The Royals will also make picks at Number 44 and Number 70 Monday night.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.