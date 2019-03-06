KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Royals confirm that Salvador Perez underwent successful Tommy John surgery.
Kansas City Royals catcher Salvador Perez had Tommy John surgery Wednesday to repair a torn ligament in his right elbow.
The Royals confirmed Wednesday that the surgery was successful and that he will miss the 2019 season.
Perez suffered the injury February 27th while throwing during spring training in Surprise, Arizona, Royals said.
“We fully expect Salvy to return to our club once healthy and continue to play with the passion and enjoyment that he has played with since joining our organization. His leadership and production on the field will not be easy to replicate, but as a team we will embrace this unforeseen challenge and are excited for the 2019 championship season.” - Dayton Moore, Royals Senior Vice President and General Manager.
