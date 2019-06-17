WHITING, IN (KCTV) -- One of the newest Hall of Famers in Kansas City isn’t a player at all, but Royals’ mascot Sluggerrr.
Sluggerrr and three other mascots were added to the Mascot Hall of Fame in Whiting, Indiana, on Sunday.
Status Update: Hall of Famer pic.twitter.com/1uoZIomRWX— Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) June 16, 2019
The self-proclaimed “King of all Mascots,” Sluggerrr, was inducted alongside Benny the Bull, of the Chicago Bulls; Tommy Hawk, of the Chicago Blackhawks; and Nittany Lion, of Penn State University.
I officially declare myself King of all mascots! @MascotHall pic.twitter.com/u4mt9arlfH— Sluggerrr (@Sluggerrr) November 6, 2017
The Mascot Hall of Fame now recognizes 20 professional and college mascots based on their positive impacts in their communities. The Hall of Fame began as an online-only hall in 2005 but has recently opened a new hall in 2018.
Among the other Hall of Famers is Kansas City Chiefs’ mascot, KC Wolf, who was inducted in 2008.
