KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – As the Kansas City Royals enter their second full week of training ahead of the pandemic-shortened season, the club released details on a trio of tune-up games they’ll play ahead of the 60-game sprint.

The team announced on Monday that they will host the Houston Astros for a pair of exhibition games in one week, with a game Monday at 7:05 p.m. and an afternoon matchup at 1:05 p.m. Tuesday.

KC then travels east on Interstate 70 to face the St. Louis Cardinals at Busch Stadium on Wednesday with first pitch scheduled for 3:05 p.m.

All three games will be throwbacks to Spring Trainings of the past. Kansas City has not faced the Astros in a Spring Training game since the 2015 season, and it has been since 2001 that the two Show-Me State squads faced each other outside of the regular season.

The games will all be available on television and radio broadcasts.

The 2020 schedule gets underway for the Royals in Cleveland on Friday, July 24, then a week later KC has its home opener against the White Sox on July 31.