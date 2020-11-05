KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Salvador Perez has been named an American League Silver Slugger Award Winner for 2020.
This is the third time Royals catcher Salvador Perez has won this award winning in 2016 and 2018, joining Hall of Famer George Brett as the only other Royal to garner three Silver Slugger Awards.
A golden smile and a silver bat.Congrats on your third #SilverSlugger Award, Salvy! pic.twitter.com/vIesPYnd3N— Kansas City Royals (@Royals) November 5, 2020
“Perez, who is also a six-time All-Star and a five-time Rawlings Gold Glove Award winner, set career highs in batting average (.333) and slugging percentage (.633) in 2020, and despite playing in just 37 of 60 games, led the Royals in homers (11) and go-ahead RBI (8), while ranking second in RBI (32) and extra-base hits (23). His 11 home runs were tied for third most in Major League history by a player who appeared in 37 games or fewer, trailing only Frank Thomas (12 HR in 34 games) in 2005 (when he battled multiple injuries) and Ted Williams (13 HR in 37 games) in 1953 (when he missed most of the season after serving in the Korean War). All 11 of his home runs came as a catcher, matching JT Realmuto for the most in the Majors as a catcher this season, while Perez’s batting average (.348), slugging percentage (.681) and OPS (1.048) as a catcher were all tops in the Majors (min. 100 AB),” the Royals said.
Salvy returned to the Royals after missing the entire 2019 season due to, “Tommy John surgery” on March 6. He was then on the injured list this season from August 21st - September 11th due to swelling in his left eye.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.