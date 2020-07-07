KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Two more Royals players have tested positive for the coronavirus.

The Kansas City Royals announced Tuesday that right-handed pitcher Brad Keller and first baseman Ryan O’Hearn have both tested positive for COVID-19.

Both players have released a statement after giving the club permission to announce that positive test.

“Of course I was devastated when I heard the news from Nick Kenney (Head Athletic Trainer) that I had two positive tests,” Keller said. “I was sent home yesterday and was hoping the first test was a false positive, but I got the word today that the second test also came back positive and I have to go into isolation. I am experiencing minor symptoms that remind me more of an allergy attack. Other than that I feel great and have no other symptoms, including no cough or fever. I’m going to follow the directions from our training staff and hope to be back working out with the club as soon as possible. I would encourage everyone to stay safe,” Keller said. “Obviously I was shocked when I got the news that my test was positive,” said O’Hearn. “I am asymptomatic and feel fine physically. It’s been a really tough summer waiting for the season to start and to have a setback like this, albeit hopefully a brief one, just makes me that much hungrier. Though I have to be in quarantine, I plan to continue working out as much as possible and taking direction from our medical team until the time comes that I’m cleared to rejoin my teammates. If this could happen to me, it could happen to anyone, so it really is important for everybody to pay attention to their surroundings and don’t assume that you’re not vulnerable, because everyone is,” O’Hearn said.

On Saturday, Salvador Perez tested positive for the virus.