KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Royals placed right-hander Jakob Junis on the injured list Monday to allow him to continue preparing for the upcoming season after he missed the first part of summer camp following a positive test for the coronavirus.
The 27-year-old Junis test positive for COVID-19 during initial testing several weeks ago. The Royals said he was cleared about a week ago to return to baseball activities but that he is not yet ready for regular-season competition.
Junis went 9-14 with a 5.24 ERA in 31 starts last season.
The Royals were supposed to play an exhibition game against the Houston Astros on Monday night, but rain in Kansas City could prevent that from happening.
Their 60-game regular season begins Friday night in Cleveland with left-hander Danny Duffy on the mound, and the Royals' first home game is July 31 against the White Sox.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.