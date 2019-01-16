FILE - In this Tuesday, Sept. 18, 2018 file photo, Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Eric Skoglund delivers during the first inning of a baseball game against the Pittsburgh Pirates in Pittsburgh. Kansas City Royals pitcher Eric Skoglund has been suspended for the season's first 80 games after testing positive for two performance-enhancing substances. The commissioner's office said Wednesday, Jan. 16, 2018 the positive tests were for selective androgen receptor modulators S-22 (Ostarine) and LGD-4033 (Ligandrol). (AP Photo/Gene J. Puskar, File)