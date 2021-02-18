KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Royals pitcher Danny Duffy will wear number 30, in honor of his friend Vordano Ventura.
Ventura died at the age of 25, after a car crash, back in January 2017.
Duffy and Ventura were teammates for several seasons in both the major and minor leagues.
The Royals revealed Duffy first asked permission from Ventura's mother before making the switch.
