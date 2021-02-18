White Sox Royals Baseball

Kansas City Royals starting pitcher Danny Duffy delivers to a Chicago White Sox batter during the first inning of a baseball game at Kauffman Stadium in Kansas City, Mo., Wednesday, July 17, 2019. 

 (AP Photo/Orlin Wagner)

KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- Royals pitcher Danny Duffy will wear number 30, in honor of his friend Vordano Ventura.

Ventura died at the age of 25, after a car crash, back in January 2017.

Duffy and Ventura were teammates for several seasons in both the major and minor leagues.

The Royals revealed Duffy first asked permission from Ventura's mother before making the switch.

