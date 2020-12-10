KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) — Salvador Perez has been awarded the 2020 American League's Comeback Player of the Year.
Perez missed the 2019 season following Tommy John surgery.
In a shortened season due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Perez hit a career high .333 with 11 homers and 32 RBI in 37 games.
He also had a career-best .633 slugging percentage.
Perez is the second Royals player to win the award. Mike Moustakas won the award in 2017.
