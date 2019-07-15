KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – The Kansas City Royals will extend the netting in the stadium following incidents where foul balls have hit fans in the stands.
Royals Senior Vice President of Business Operations Kevin Uhlich said the club was already in the talks to extend the netting, even before the most recent incident Sunday.
Uhlich noted that they plan to make the changes to the current set-up, quite possibly before the season ends.
He also said while the decision to extend the netting has been made, the build out will including engineering and installation challenges, so the final project may take some time.
Team officials also said they have been in touch with the family of the young girl who was hit by a foul ball from Detroit outfielder Christin Stewart during the seventh inning.
She was transported to a local hospital and was kept overnight for observation. The team said she should be released Monday from the hospital.
