KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) – Opening Day at the K may still be in limbo at the moment, but the Kansas City Royals are still trying to offer young baseball fans something fun they can do while at home due to the coronavirus.

The team posted digital coloring pages to their website Monday that parents can print off and share with their children, giving kids the chance to become pine tar Picassos while schools are out.

There are images of catcher Salvador Perez and Sluggerrr, plus a “connect-the-dots” page featuring pitcher Ian Kennedy.

The Royals told KCTV5 News that they would continue to post new at-home activities for fans on Mondays for the next few weeks.

Last week the team relaunched their YouTube channel as a way to reconnect with fans left waiting for the return of the Boys in Blue. Team officials said more new videos are coming to that channel soon as well.

Kansas City was originally set to start the season Thursday in Chicago against the White Sox until Major League Baseball delayed Opening Day for at least two weeks on March 12 in response to the spread of the coronavirus. Opening Day has since been pushed back to mid-May.