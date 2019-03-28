KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- The Kansas City Royals are offering a free ticket to anyone who bought a ticket to the opening day game, whether they attended or not.
The offer is being made due to the extended weather delay that happened on opening day.
The Royals said they will send an email in several days to the email address used to purchase tickets for today's game with details on how to get the free ticket. The ticket can be used for any future Royals game between April and the end of the 2019 regular season.
“This is a thank you to our fans who waited out the weather to support us on Opening Day,” said Kevin Uhlich, Royals Senior Vice President of Business Operations. “We also know many fans who bought tickets couldn’t make it out to The K because of the delay, and we want to reward their loyalty, too.”
Ticket purchasers will receive one voucher for each ticket they purchased. The voucher will be good for a ticket in a comparable seating area as today’s game, subject to availability and restrictions.
Vouchers will be redeemable online with no fees.
