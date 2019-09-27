KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) -- On Friday, the Kansas City Royals said that they were moving their Saturday game time up in order to avoid potential storms.
The Royals' game against the Minnesota Twins will now happen at 1:15 p.m. on Saturday, Sept. 28.
It was originally set to happen on Saturday evening.
The gates at Kauffman will open at 11:30 a.m.
Fans who had tickets for the Saturday evening game can use them for the 1:15 p.m. game.
Fans who can't make the earlier time will be emailed a ticket voucher for a 2020 regular season game, excluding opening day, according to the Royals.
