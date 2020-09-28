KANSAS CITY, MO (KCTV) - Kansas City Royals shortstop Adalberto Mondesi was named the American League's Player of the Week on Monday.
Mondesi hit a Major League-leading .615 in a stretch of games from Sept. 21-27.
He led the league in runs with 10, hits with 16, stolen bases with 5, slugging percentage of 1.154 and an on-base percentage of .655.
The Royals were 5-2 in their last seven games of the season.
He is the first Royals shortstop to win the award since Mike Aviles in August 2008.
